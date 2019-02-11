Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Filling regular rotation role
Iwundu tallied 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Magic's 124-108 win over the Hawks.
Iwundu has been included in coach Steve Clifford's rotation in each of the last six games, effectively filling the minutes that had previously fallen to the since-traded Jonathon Simmons. The second-year wing out of Kansas State has drawn praise for his defense, but his skill set doesn't translate to much fantasy appeal outside of deeper leagues. He's averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.2 minutes per game since entering the rotation.
