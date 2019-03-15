Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Held scoreless vs. Cleveland
Iwundu (toe) was held scoreless and recorded three rebounds along with two assists over 21 minutes Thursday against the Cavaliers.
Iwundu failed to take part in Tuesday's practice session due to a toe issue but hasn't missed any game action. He's averaging 21.4 minutes over his previous five games, so while he's seeing plenty of run, his scoring contributions have been minimal at best (3.4 ppg).
