Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Late scratch Friday vs. Bulls
Updating a previous report, Iwundu (illness) will sit out Friday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Iwundu was cleared to play and expected to start Friday after missing the team's last game Wednesday, but apparently didn't feel at full strength during pregame warmups. As a result, he'll be a late scratch Friday, which should open up the door for guys like Mario Hezonja, Shelvin Mack and Arron Afflalo to see some more minutes on the wing. At this point, it seems likely Iwundu will be back in time for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.
