Iwundu did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a toe injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Iwundu most recently played 32 minutes in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies and appears to have picked up a toe injury at some point along the way. The Magic have not released any specifics, but it looks like Iwundu will end up being a game-time decision Wednesday.

