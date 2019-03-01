Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Nursing thigh injury
Iwundu did not participate in Friday's practice due to a thigh bruise, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The severity of Iwundu's injury is unclear at this time, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
