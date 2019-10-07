Iwundu (soreness) will not play in Monday's preseason game against the Pistons, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Iwundu is dealing with unspecified soreness and will be rested for Monday's exhibition contest. The 24-year-old played 15 minutes against the Spurs on Saturday, collecting 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

