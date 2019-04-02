Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Perfect shooting in Monday's loss
Iwundu delivered 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Monday's 121-109 loss to the Raptors.
Iwundu finished with a career high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes. The 24-year-old sophomore got hot on a night when his teammates mostly struggled offensively. With the Magic fighting for one of the final playoff spots, Iwundu might be a decent cheap option in daily leagues if he can build on this performance heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.
