Iwundu had six points, two rebounds, and one steal in 10 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason loss to Boston.

Iwundu made his first appearance of the preseason after missing two games due to general soreness. He played just 10 minutes, scoring six points with very little else. He has never had any real fantasy value and things don't appear to be trending in the right direction. He can be ignored in most formats.