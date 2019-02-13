Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Plays 17 minutes Tuesday
Iwundu (head) finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 17 minutes.
Iwundu was questionable for Tuesday's contest, but he ended up playing and posting a quality stat line. In six February games, he's averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 18.3 minutes.
