Iwundu had two points (1-2 FG) and two assists in four minutes during Friday's 112-90 loss to the Pacers.

Iwundu made an appearance in this one after not seeing the court in any of the last three games. There was a 12-game stretch from Nov. 2 through Nov. 23 that Iwundu saw double-digit minutes every night. However, since that point, he has averaged just six minutes across his last four appearances.