Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Pops up on injury report
Iwundu is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to a head contusion.
Iwundu apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's game against the Hawks, leaving his status for Tuesday's contest up in the air. Look for things to clear up closer to tipoff, but if the second-year player out of Kansas State is unable to suit up, look for Terrance Ross and Jonathan Isaac to benefit from increased roles.
