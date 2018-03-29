Iwundu (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Iwundu was a surprising scratch from Wednesday's contest due to an illness, but appears to have a chance at getting back on the court ahead of Friday's game. He'll be reevaluated following the team's morning shootaround and as long as he's feeling better, Iwundu should be cleared to play. While Jonathan Isaac (foot) is expected back, Jonathon Simmons (wrist) is doubtful once again, so Iwundu could see a slightly elevated role on the wing if he ends up getting the go ahead for a return.