Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Recalled from G-League
Iwundu was recalled from the G-League on Wednesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Iwundu was simply assigned to gain some extra practice reps with the Magic G-League affiliate, but will now rejoin the big club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks. That said, Iwundu has played in just four games with the Magic and hasn't reached double-digit minutes yet, so he'll remain off the radar for fantasy purposes.
