Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Registers 10 points Friday
Iwundu posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 116-87 win over the Raptors.
Iwundu has seen his minutes fluctuate all season, from being a healthy scratch to earning 30 minutes in a game. Friday's minutes total was most likely a result of game flow, as the Magic had the game locked up relatively early. Iwundu has shown an ability to rebound and get to the charity stripe when playing, making him a solid bench player for the Magic moving forward.
More News
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Plays four minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Fails to score in start Saturday•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: To make another start•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Expected to start Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Draws start vs. Spurs•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...