Iwundu posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 116-87 win over the Raptors.

Iwundu has seen his minutes fluctuate all season, from being a healthy scratch to earning 30 minutes in a game. Friday's minutes total was most likely a result of game flow, as the Magic had the game locked up relatively early. Iwundu has shown an ability to rebound and get to the charity stripe when playing, making him a solid bench player for the Magic moving forward.