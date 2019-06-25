The Magic picked up Iwundu's team option worth $1.6 million, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

At such a cheap price, this move was a no-brainer for the Magic, as Iwundu proved to be a productive player off the bench last year in his second NBA season. Where Iwundu saw the biggest improvement was in his perimeter shooting, as the swingman hit 36.7 percent of his shots from deep. He averaged 18.1 minutes per game last season and will likely play a similar role in 2019-20.