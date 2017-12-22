Iwundu will come off the pine for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic are still dealing with a myriad of injuries, so Iwundu will likely still see significant run, despite coming off the bench. Over the past six games, he's averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 21.2 minutes per game.