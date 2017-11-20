The Magic recalled Iwundu from the G League's Lakeland Magic on Monday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Iwundu's return to the Magic ahead of Monday's game against the Pacers means that he's a candidate to suit up in the contest, but it's unlikely he would be included in head coach Frank Vogel's rotation if that's the case. The rookie out of Kansas State is averaging 1.8 points and a rebound in five minutes per game over five appearances with the parent club this season.