Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Scores 11 points and grabs nine boards in start
Iwundu posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Thursday's 75-70 Summer League playoff loss to the Jazz.
The 22-year-old drew the start in lieu of Jonathan Isaac on Thursday and had a decent outing. Iwundu played in 62 games for the MAgic last season and emerged as a valuable replacement when Aaron Gordon's injuries kept him off the court. In his sophomore season, Iwundu is expected to fill the same role he played as a rookie. He has excellent instincts as a defender but isn't much of a scoring threat. He will be a key piece of Orlando's third unit.
