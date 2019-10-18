Iwundu finished with seven points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two steals, and one rebound in 13 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 loss to the Heat.

Iwundu had been battling a sore knee but felt well enough to give it a go in the preseason finale. He's unlikely to average enough minutes to hold much value outside of the deepest leagues, but Iwundu could be a decent dart throw in daily formats if everything goes according to plan in the regular season opener against a Cavaliers club that had the worst defense in the league in 2018-19.