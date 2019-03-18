Iwundu totaled 14 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 26 minutes in the Magic's win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Iwundu had an unusually productive game on Sunday, scoring a season-high 14 points and grabbing his second-most rebounds in a game with seven. This was a major outlier in a season that's seen Iwundu average 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.9 minutes per game.