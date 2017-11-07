Iwundu was assigned to the G-League on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Iwundu was assigned to the G-League after seeing a total of just 22 minutes over five appearances this season. The rookie out of Kansas State will likely spend an extended period of time with the Lakeland Magic, where he should get significant in-game action.

