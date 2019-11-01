Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Set to make season debut
Iwundu is expected to see minutes Friday night against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Iwundu has been buried on the depth chart early in the season, but with Michael Carter-Williams (hip) ruled out Friday, coach Steve Clifford noted that Iwundu is expected to see some opportunities.
