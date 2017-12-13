Iwundu will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

With the Magic dealing with several injuries, the rookie out of Kansas State will move into the starting lineup for the first time in his NBA career. Iwundu played a career-high (by far) 26 minutes Saturday in Atlanta and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

