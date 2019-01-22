Iwundu played 12 minutes off the bench Monday in the Magic's 122-103 win over the Hawks, contributing five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

As per usual, Iwundu's production was muted on the offensive end. Despite having settled into a consistent double-digit-minute role for the Magic, Iwundu has gone scoreless in four of his last seven outings. The second-year forward makes for little more than a defensive-stats streamer in very deep leagues, though his upside isn't huge even in that capacity.