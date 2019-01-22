Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Shines on defense in limited run
Iwundu played 12 minutes off the bench Monday in the Magic's 122-103 win over the Hawks, contributing five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
As per usual, Iwundu's production was muted on the offensive end. Despite having settled into a consistent double-digit-minute role for the Magic, Iwundu has gone scoreless in four of his last seven outings. The second-year forward makes for little more than a defensive-stats streamer in very deep leagues, though his upside isn't huge even in that capacity.
More News
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Registers 10 points Friday•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Plays four minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Fails to score in start Saturday•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: To make another start•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Expected to start Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Draws start vs. Spurs•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.