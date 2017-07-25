Iwundu signed a three-year, $4.1 million contract with the Magic on Monday, Michael Scotto of the Associated Press reports.

Iwundu, the 33rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, will be getting a fully guaranteed three-year deal, which is quite uncommon for second-round picks. While he'll need to have a strong training camp to earn playing time as a rookie, Iwundu is a versatile player and profiles as a strong defender, which could help his case for early playing time. He still needs to show some improvement with his jump shot, however, so look for the 6-foot-7 rookie to merely offer depth on the wing in his first season.