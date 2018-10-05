Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Starting Friday
Iwundu is starting in place of the injured Jonathan Isaac (ankle) for Friday's matchup against Flamengo.
Iwundu had a solid role with Orlando last season. He appeared in 62 games, seeing 16.5 minutes per contest. He wasn't especially productive, however, averaging 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. The preseason will be a time for Iwundu to get more comfortable.
