Iwundu (illness) will start during Friday's tilt against the Bulls.

Iwundu was sidelined for the team's most recent game Wednesday against Brooklyn. But, now that he's healthy, will be thrown back into the starting five. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories