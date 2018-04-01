Iwundu (illness) will start in Sunday's game against Atlanta, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Iwundu missed the Magic's last two games due to illness but it appears he's over the issue now that he's jumping back into the starting lineup. Rodney Purvis had started in Iwundu's absence but will now return to his role off the bench.

