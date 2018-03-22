Iwundu will pick up the start at shooting guard for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic are slated to be without Jonathon Simmons (wrist), Jonathan Isaac (foot) and Evan Fournier (knee) on Thursday, which opens an opportunity for Iwundu to pick up the start. After logging 20 minutes in each of his last two games, look for Iwundu to see a slight uptick in playing time, though he doesn't produce much offensively and that will likely limit his overall fantasy upside. In three previous starts this season, Iwundu averaged just 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 25.7 minutes.