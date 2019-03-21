Iwundu produced four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 win over the Pelicans.

Iwundu matched his career high in steals while earning at least 20 minutes for the seventh straight tilt. The 24-year-old sophomore continues to earn decent minutes thanks to his defensive effort and ability, which coach Steve Clifford clearly values.