Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Swipes three steals in win
Iwundu produced four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three steals, and one rebound in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 win over the Pelicans.
Iwundu matched his career high in steals while earning at least 20 minutes for the seventh straight tilt. The 24-year-old sophomore continues to earn decent minutes thanks to his defensive effort and ability, which coach Steve Clifford clearly values.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.