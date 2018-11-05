Magic's Wesley Iwundu: To make another start
Iwundu will start Monday's game against the Cavs.
With Jonathan Isaac (ankle) ruled out for a second straight game, Iwundu will make his second start of the season at small forward alongside Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon. In Sunday's win over the Spurs, Iwundu saw just 14 minutes of action, finishing with two points, one rebound and one block. His playing time could trend up from that number, but he's still an afterthought when it comes to DFS contests.
