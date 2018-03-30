Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will be available Friday
Iwundu (illness) will be available for Friday's game against Chicago, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Iwundu was held out of the team's last game while battling an illness, but he'll return to the rotation and could be back in the starting five at shooting guard. Due in large part to injuries and overall team struggles, the rookie out of Kansas State has played a larger role than anticipated, and he's averaging more than 16 minutes per game in March. Iwundu hasn't translated that to meaningful fantasy production, however.
