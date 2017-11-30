Iwundu, in the wake of Terrance Ross' (knee) injury, will be called up from the G-League's Lakeland Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Ross (knee) out indefinitely and forward Jonathan Isaac (ankle) still sidelined, the Magic will look to Iwundu to help bolster the team's rotation. Though Iwundu has played just 25 minutes at the NBA level this season, he's been a regular in the G-League. There, he's seen 37.4 minutes per game, averaging 17.6 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.