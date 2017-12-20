Iwundu will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports

The Magic are set to be without usual starters Evan Fournier (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (calf), so both Iwundu and Mario Hezonja will be taking on starting roles Wednesday. In his lone previous start this season, Iwundu played a whopping 33 minutes, though he added just six points, three rebounds and two assists. He'll be a potential punt-play option for Wednesday's DFS slate, but there's likely better options out there.