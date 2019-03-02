Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will play Saturday
Iwundu (thigh) will play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Iwundu, who bruised his thigh in Thursday's game against the Warriors, will be available to play Saturday. In 49 games this season, the second-year wing's averaging 5.0 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.
