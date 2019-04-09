Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will start in final game
Iwundu will start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
With Johnathan Isaac (concussion) out for Wednesday's regular season finale, Iwundu will get the start on the wing and should see a significant boost in minutes. It's unclear how long Isaac will be out for, but Iwundu will likely remain in the starting five for as long as he is out.
