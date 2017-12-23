Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will start Saturday
Iwundu will draw the start for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Iwundu came off the bench during Friday's game, though coach Frank Vogel has been changing his starting five often in the wake of the team's myriad of injuries. Over the past six games, he's posting 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds across 21.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will pick up spot start Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Will be called up to NBA•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Assigned to G League•
-
Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Returns from G League•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...