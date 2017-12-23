Iwundu will draw the start for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Iwundu came off the bench during Friday's game, though coach Frank Vogel has been changing his starting five often in the wake of the team's myriad of injuries. Over the past six games, he's posting 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds across 21.0 minutes per game.