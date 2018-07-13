Magic's Wesley Iwundu: Won't play Friday
Iwundu won't play during Friday's summer league finale, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Iwundu isn't reportedly dealing with an injury, so we'll have to assume he's simply getting the final summer league game off. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four games.
