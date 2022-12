Maker didn't play in Monday's loss against Westchester after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

Maker is one of the latest players to be added into the league's health and safety protocols, as the Go-Go is dealing with a massive COVID-19 and illness crisis. As things stand now, he's expected to miss a few games at the earliest. He's averaging 4.5 points per game, however, so his absence shouldn't impact Capital City's rotation a big deal.