Maker delivered 28 points (10-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 123-116 win over Raptors 905.

The South Sudan native got a spot start and grabbed the opportunity with both hands, as he posted a massive double-double in what has been his best performance of the season so far. He's only averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game through seven regular-season contests, but this was a step in the right direction, and his numbers should continue to increase if he plays as a starter more often.