Makur Maker: Puts name in draft

Maker declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

A cousin of Detroit Pistons big man Thon Maker, the 6-foot-11, 235-pound Makur has reportedly impressed scouts with his ballhandling and shot-creation ability during his time on the prep circuit. Since Maker turned 19 in November and was only two credits shorts of graduating with his original high-school class in 2019, the NBA was willing to deem him eligible for the draft. ESPN ranks Maker as the No. 75 prospect in its top-100 list of draft-eligible players.