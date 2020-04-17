Malachi Flynn: Joining pro ranks
Flynn has elected to forgo his final season of college eligibility and will join the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Flynn, a 6-foot-1 guard, is expected to garner some consideration for a selection late in the first round. He contributed on both ends of the floor last season at San Diego State and in multiple ways on offense, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The 21-year-old shoots well enough from beyond the arc (37.3 percent last season) and adds an 85.7 percent conversion rate from the charity stripe to his draft resume.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.