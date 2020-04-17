Malachi Flynn: Joining pro ranks

Flynn has elected to forgo his final season of college eligibility and will join the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Flynn, a 6-foot-1 guard, is expected to garner some consideration for a selection late in the first round. He contributed on both ends of the floor last season at San Diego State and in multiple ways on offense, averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The 21-year-old shoots well enough from beyond the arc (37.3 percent last season) and adds an 85.7 percent conversion rate from the charity stripe to his draft resume.