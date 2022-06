Branham was selected by the Spurs with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the course of a strong freshman season with Ohio State, Branham now finds himself with the Spurs. However, with Dejounte Murray coming off an All-Star season and the team having numerous young guards such as Joshua Primo and Lonnie Walker, it may be hard for the 6-foot-5 guard to find a consistent role in his rookie season.