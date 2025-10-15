Brogdon has decided to retire from the NBA, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania notes that Brogdon was set to make New York's final roster, but the veteran guard has chosen to move on to the next chapter of his life. Brogdon was the Rookie of the Year for 2016-17 with the Bucks and the Sixth Man of the Year for 2022-23 with the Celtics. He'll wrap up his nine-year NBA career with averages of 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers per game through 463 regular-season contests.