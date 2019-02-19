Malcolm Delaney: Parts ways with Chinese club
Delaney announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he and the Guangdong Southern Tigers officially parted ways.
During his first foray into the CBA ranks, Delaney had turned in big averages of 19.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game, but those numbers aren't as impressive after factoring in the level of competition and inflated nature of statistics in China. Prior to inking a one-year, $2 million contract with Guangdong this summer, Delaney had spent the previous two seasons in the NBA with the Hawks, averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 boards in 17.8 minutes over 127 appearances. The 29-year-old is expected to pursue a return to the NBA, though it's unclear if any teams will be willing to extend him a 10-day contract.
