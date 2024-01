Hill agreed to a 10-day contract with New Orleans on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hill has been nearly unstoppable while playing for the G League's Birmingham Squadron of late, dropping 30 or more points in each of his last three matchups, and his recent play has earned him a shot in the NBA. His last action in the NBA dates back to the 2022 season with the Chicago, averaging 10 points in five appearances.