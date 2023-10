The Pelicans waived Hill on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reports.

Hill is among several players that New Orleans waived before Saturday's deadline, and if he goes through waivers unclaimed, then he'd have to report to the franchise's G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. The Pelicans signed Hill to a training camp deal on Oct. 1, but ultimately, he didn't show enough in the preseason to earn a roster ahead of Opening Night next week.