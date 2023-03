Hill notched 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Skyhawks.

Hill spent time with the Windy City Bulls and the Squadron during the 2022-23 season, and he posted nearly identical numbers for both franchises. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest in nine games with the Squadron.