Hill notched 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss to Mexico City.

Hill was one of the standout performers for the Squadron despite the loss, and he recorded his second double-double of the season -- first since joining Birmingham. He's averaging 14.6 points per game across seven contests with the Squadron.