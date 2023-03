Hill had 12 points (3-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's win over Austin.

Hill struggled from the field and needed 11 shots to score 12 points, but he still ended with a decent stat line. This was his first game with the Charge, and he averaged 15.1 points per contest in eight outings playing for Windy City Bulls.